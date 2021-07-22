Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fair Isaac Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $540.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.