Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by Wedbush

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.91.

ABNB stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at $52,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

