Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fair Isaac in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

NYSE:FICO opened at $540.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.14. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

