Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.50.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$47.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.48. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$23.47 and a 1 year high of C$50.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.