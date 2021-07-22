Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BK. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,155,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

