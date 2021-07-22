Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.86.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.05. 11,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

