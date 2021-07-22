Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Up to $99.44

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.44, but opened at $103.27. Qualys shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 1,133 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,850 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Qualys by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4,799.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.