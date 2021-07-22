Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Up to $99.44

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.44, but opened at $103.27. Qualys shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 1,133 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,850 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Qualys by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4,799.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
