Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.65-11.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54-9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.43 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.650-$11.350 EPS.

DGX traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

