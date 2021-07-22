Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of QUTIF stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

