Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 71.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $8,234,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $8,180,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

