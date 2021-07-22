R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 1,046,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

