Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,911,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $36,332,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $31,258,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

