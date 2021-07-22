Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Randstad has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

