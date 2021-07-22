Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $601.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.20 million and the highest is $675.08 million. Range Resources posted sales of $376.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $14.85. 44,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,106. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

