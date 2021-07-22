Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 946.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,077 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $33,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 436,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 98.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Ranpak stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -134.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

