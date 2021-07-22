Rari Governance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $49.10 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $49.10 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00017307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,738,173 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

