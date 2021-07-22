Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.95.

Shares of AEM opened at C$76.80 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$81.58.

In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

