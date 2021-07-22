Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,019 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies worth $128,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

