Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,964 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,874,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,403,000 after buying an additional 112,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX opened at $86.58 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

