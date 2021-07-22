Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,511.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.