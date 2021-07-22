Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

