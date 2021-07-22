Reliant Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $454.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.