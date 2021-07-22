Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 20,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.