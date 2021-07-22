Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.80% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCTCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.