Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 211.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTLR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

