Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Repligen were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.29. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.