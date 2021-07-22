Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 370.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $89,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

RSG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.16. 9,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,757. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

