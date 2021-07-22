Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

