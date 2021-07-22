Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,739 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $43,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE:REZI opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.