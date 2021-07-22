Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 18,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,444. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.29 million, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.