Restore (LON:RST) Sets New 52-Week High at $500.00

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39), with a volume of 116933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.16. The stock has a market cap of £662.87 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

