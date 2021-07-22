Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th.

RPAI opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -609.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

