Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.50 to $26.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Retail Value traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 228151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVI. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

