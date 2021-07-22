Reviewing Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Mendocino Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 6.88% 9.41% 5.34% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Mendocino Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía Cervecerías Unidas $2.41 billion 1.55 $125.00 million $0.68 29.87 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Summary

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.