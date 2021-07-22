Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Cap Tops $20.48 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $64,793.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.48 or 0.00844698 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

