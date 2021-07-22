Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 51,838 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

