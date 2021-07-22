Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,031. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

