Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $11,166,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,760,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,094,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,992,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

