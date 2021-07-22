Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGCAU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,940,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $10.42 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

