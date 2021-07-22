RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 2.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.50.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $15.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,584.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,351.98. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74. The company has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21, a P/E/G ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

