RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 929,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 127,701 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OACB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

