RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of GLBLU stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,279. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

