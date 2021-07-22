RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 7,135 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,423 shares of company stock worth $14,947,184 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

