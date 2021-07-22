RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RLI traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.33. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,234. RLI has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

