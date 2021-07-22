RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.88

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 163501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

