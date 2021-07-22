Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) a $157.97 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Wingstop stock opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.13, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.33. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

