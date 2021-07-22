Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $189.43. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.42.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

