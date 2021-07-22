Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,423 shares of company stock worth $14,947,184. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

EW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. 17,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

