Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.77. 343,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,275. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

