Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Kellogg by 29.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kellogg by 29.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,664,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 375,032 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 68,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

